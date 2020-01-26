Issue of trust clips FG’s wings as FF gets its nose in front

Throughout this general election campaign, Fianna Fáil’s director of elections Dara Calleary has been telling the party members to ignore the results of any opinion polls. He has even been using CAPITAL LETTERS like Donald Trump to make sure they get the point.

“Fianna Fáil has been 100 per cent consistent in recent years about polls – POLLS DON’T MATTER. TALKING DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE IS WHAT MATTERS,” he writes in...