Ireland’s housing costs soar to highest in Europe

Ireland’s housing costs are the highest in Europe, according to new data from Eurostat.

Irish housing costs, which include the price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, were 77 per cent above the EU average in 2019, rising from 17 per cent above the EU average in 2010.

This was followed by Luxembourg (70 per cent above), Denmark (63 per cent above) and Finland (42 per cent above). The lowest rates were observed in Bulgaria...