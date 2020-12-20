‘I know the club has made an awful lot of difference in the way my life has turned out’

The front of 41 Buckingham Street is deceptive. A red-brick house with three windows and a door, it hides a warren of rooms and opportunities.

Inside is the Belvedere Youth Club (BYC), a mecca of safe spaces for dancing, art, computers and even an underground basketball court.

For the young people who come to the club after school it is a bubble of protection from the challenges they may face growing up in Dublin’s north-east inner...