Sunday November 22, 2020
News Focus

Ganley’s Mass appeal

Declan Ganley has several legal actions on the go, not including the one that RTE recently settled with him over a 2008 programme entitled Citizen Ganley. But his current focus is a case he’s taking against the Irish state to overturn the rules preventing attendance at Mass during Covid-19

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
22nd November, 2020

Would you, Declan Ganley asks me by phone from his office in Galway, be happy to go without food and water for the next 30 days? Even if it was temporary, would that be reasonable?

Of course not, I answer. If I did go without food and water for that long, I might perish.

It's a rhetorical question, of course. Ganley is, in the round, explaining why he feels he needs to go to court to...

