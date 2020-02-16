Election 2020 fallout: when the centre cannot hold

The tallyman watching the opening of box 427 from the polling station in Cherry Orchard in Dublin’s Ballyfermot had an easier job than most. There were two votes for the Green candidate, three votes for Fine Gael, three for Fianna Fáil, 10 for independents, 18 for People Before Profit, and 200 for Aengus Ó Snodaigh. The Sinn Féin's candidate and now returning TD won almost nine in every ten votes.
In the small...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team