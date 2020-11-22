Sunday November 22, 2020
Diaspora facing dilemma on coming home for Christmas

The state has not outright banned citizens living abroad from travelling home this Christmas – but its pleading suggestions leave ex-pats in a bind

22nd November, 2020
A Christmas homecoming at Dublin Airport in 2016: the scene is likely to be different this year Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sarah, 30, from New York, asked for her name to be changed because she fears the stigma associated with her confession – she wants to come home to see her mother for Christmas.

“I just can't have the neighbours talking about it,” she said.

Sarah has booked a flight and plans to get tested before her return, meeting only her immediate family and returning to New York once her two weeks of quarantine is...

