CRH weathers the coronavirus storm with impressive update

Albert Manifold, the veteran CRH chief executive, was answering a question from an analyst on an earnings call last Tuesday when he transported those who were listening back to the first quarter of the year.
“Everything went off the edge of a cliff,” he said. “Nobody knew whether this was for three weeks, three months or three years.”
Against that backdrop, and despite an expected non-cash impairment of $800 million for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team