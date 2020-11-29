Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CRH weathers the coronavirus storm with impressive update

The building materials giant last week posted earnings before ebitda of $3.4 billion for the first nine months of 2020, making light of tough trading conditions

29th November, 2020
Albert Manifold, chief executive officer of CRH: ‘We deliberately held our hands. It's not because we lack appetite, it's not because we lack the capital.’ Picture: Bloomberg

Albert Manifold, the veteran CRH chief executive, was answering a question from an analyst on an earnings call last Tuesday when he transported those who were listening back to the first quarter of the year.

“Everything went off the edge of a cliff,” he said. “Nobody knew whether this was for three weeks, three months or three years.”

Against that backdrop, and despite an expected non-cash impairment of $800 million for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19 takes huge bite out of Greencore’s British sales

Analysis: The sandwich-maker has tapped its shareholders for €100 million amid the continuing uncertainty over the pandemic

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

Capital gains: How the GAA created a sporting superpower

GAA supporters around the country have long bemoaned the disproportionate funding directed towards Dublin. The GAA argues that it was merely rebalancing a perceived weakness in Dublin compared to its population size, but did it create a monster?

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Compulsory vaccination could be supported by Constitution

If the Oireachtas were to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory, some legal experts believe constitutional law could support rather than defeat such a move

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago