Countdown to chaos: firms race to beat the Brexit clock

Last Monday, Mick Woods, the commercial director of Emerald Freight, received a call from a well-known Irish company.

With just over 40 days left until the Brexit transition period ends, the firm was desperately looking for a customs broker that would handle the multitude of paperwork that will be required on its UK imports from January 1.

Despite getting between 1,200 and 1,500 deliveries from Britain a year, this well-known business still hadn’t come up with a...