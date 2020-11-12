Thursday November 12, 2020
Comment: Post-Trump US wants Europe to be a partner, not a needy child

The Biden administration will hope to work with an EU that offers solutions, not more problems

12th November, 2020
US strategic planners today do not object to a stronger Europe, but a weak one that diverts scarce resources from the rivalry with China. Picture: Getty

Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election has been met with a wave of relief across Europe, where many feared that a second term for Donald Trump would have threatened the very survival of the European Union.

Biden offers at least the prospect of restoring a more traditional transatlantic relationship. Many assume that the United States will return to leading the liberal international order, with Europeans playing a supporting role through diplomacy...

