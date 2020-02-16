Sunday February 16, 2020
BoI looks at flexible work arrangements for all staff

Bank chief McDonagh says move would create better work environment for young parents and people with caring responsibilities

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th February, 2020
Francesca McDonagh, CEO, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Maura Hickey

Bank of Ireland chief Francesca McDonagh wants to move all her staff onto flexible working arrangements.

Around a third of the bank’s staff, roughly 3,500 employees, work in an agile way – either from home on certain days of the week or by setting their own hours.

Speaking at the Ibec Business Leaders’ Conference last week, McDonagh said the bank plans for all its workers to have the option to work in an agile...

Related Stories

Trump’s attorney general puts partisan politics before justice

Despite a belated show of independence, the US attorney general has been a willing pawn in Trump’s interference in criminal investigations being carried out by the Department of Justice

Marion McKeone | 3 hours ago

Election 2020 fallout: when the centre cannot hold

The narrative of the Sinn Féin surge suggests that politics in Ireland is becoming more polarised like in the US and Britain, but the reality is far more complex

Colin Murphy | 3 hours ago

Trump’s latest triumph is a defeat for US democracy

Democrats could have done the state some service by challenging Trump’s refusal to cooperate with the impeachment trial in the courts, instead they quickly pushed the process through in the hope of humiliating the president. The strategy backfired

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago