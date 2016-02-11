999 call service workers plan to hold 12-hour strike the day before the election

Workers at the Navan 999 centre will stop work on February 25

The Communications Workers's Union has said 999 workers plan to hold a 12-hour strike on Thursday, February 25, the day before the general election.

CWU members in the 999 emergency call answering service will stop work from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m on that day in the Navan 999 centre in Co. Meath. The other centres in Ballyshannon and Dublin will operate as normal.

In the dispute over pay and trade union recognition, ...