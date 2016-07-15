84 dead in attack on Bastille Day revellers
Around 50 people "between life and death", one Irish person 'critical'
French prime minister Manuel Valls has declared a national period of mourning from July 16-18 after at least 84 people were killed about scores injured in an attack in Nice last night.
As well as the more than 80 fatalities, French president Francois Hollande has said that about 50 people are "between life and death", and an Irish man is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital.
The department of foreign ...