675 new jobs created in Cork by Voxpro and Bon Secours

Voxpro eventually hopes to grow to 1,100 staff

Outsourcing company Voxpro announced 400 jobs and Bons Secours hospital announced 275 jobs today in Cork.

Voxpro is a multi-lingual tech support company owned by husband-and-wife team Dan and Linda Kiely. It has Google, Airbnb, and thermostat firm Nest among its clients.

It could add several hundred jobs to its 850-strong workforce.

Voxpro began life as a small paging company with six staff based above a shop in Cork city.

The company has ...