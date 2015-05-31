67 witnesses due in Quinn-Anglo epic court battle

l Quinn family circulates witness list in a case set to be the largest in Irish corporate history

A total of 67 witnesses, including former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick, former financial regulator Patrick Neary and senior Department of Finance official Anne Nolan, can expect to be called to give evidence in the €4.5 billion court battle between the Quinn family and the bust lender.

With the mammoth case due to begin this week, the Quinn family has issued subpoenas to a host of bankers and advisers stating they are ...