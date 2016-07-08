60 engineering jobs for Loughrea as firms expand

Glan Agua and MEIC set up new base for Ireland and Britain

Water and waste water solutions company Glan Agua and civil engineering company MEIC have opened new offices in Loughrea, Co Galway, leading to the creation of 60 new jobs over five years.

Both companies are subsidiaries of Mota-Engil, which is expanding its operations in Ireland through these companies and creating a UK and Ireland headquarters in Loughrea. The project is being supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.