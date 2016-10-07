6 biggest myths about potatoes
Spuds smash it for delicious nutririon
Today isNational Potato Day. The national staple is tasty, versatile, affordable and healthy, say fans.
And despite the rise of low-carb dietsmost Irish people will never ditch their beloved spud.
Potatoes are purchased every two seconds in Irish retail outlets.
The ever-popular rooster variety makes up 58 per cent of sales.
A full 97 per cent of Irish families, or 1.65 million households, buy potatoes as part of their weekly shop.
A chunky 143 million sacks of potatoes were sold, and 337,000 tonnes of potatoes were grown, in Ireland last year.
The spend on potatoes this year is expected to top €201 million with an average buying frequency of 37 times a year.
And almost three-quarters of people make spuds their main meal carb.
Here are the six top myths about spuds and the countervailing facts:
Myth: Potatoes are ‘just another carb’
Fact: Potatoes are the ultimate unprocessed food and a great source of potassium, vitamin B group, vitamin C, and fibre.
Myth: Potatoes are fattening
Fact: Potatoes are naturally fat free and also a good source of fibre. Keep your potatoes to about one third of your plate and stop eating when you start to feel full.
Myth: Gluten-free food is hard to find and expensive
Fact: Potatoes are gluten-free and inexpensive to buy
Myth: Potato skins should be peeled and thrown away
Fact: Potato skins are highly nutritious and packed with dietary fibre – keep the skins on!
Myth: Potatoes are the most Irish of foods and there’s not much to them
Fact: Potatoes have been grown all over the world for centuries as a highly nutritious (and cheap) way to feed large populations
Myth: Potatoes only taste good with butter, cheese or mayonnaise as a topping
Fact: Potatoes work well in many dishes without large quantities of saturated fat such as butter, cheese and mayonnaise. Oil-based sauces such as pesto offer a tasty alternative to butter. Remember, if using butter use good quality choices and small portions.