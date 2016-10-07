6 biggest myths about potatoes

Today isNational Potato Day. The national staple is tasty, versatile, affordable and healthy, say fans.

And despite the rise of low-carb dietsmost Irish people will never ditch their beloved spud.

Potatoes are purchased every two seconds in Irish retail outlets.

The ever-popular rooster variety makes up 58 per cent of sales.

A full 97 per cent of Irish families, or 1.65 million households, buy potatoes as part of their weekly shop.

A chunky 143 million sacks of potatoes were sold, and 337,000 tonnes of potatoes were grown, in Ireland last year.

The spend on potatoes this year is expected to top €201 million with an average buying frequency of 37 times a year.

And almost three-quarters of people make spuds their main meal carb.

Here are the six top myths about spuds and the countervailing facts:

Myth: Potatoes are ‘just another carb’

Fact: Potatoes are the ultimate unprocessed food and a great source of potassium, vitamin B group, vitamin C, and fibre.

Myth: Potatoes are fattening

Fact: Potatoes are naturally fat free and also a good source of fibre. Keep your potatoes to about one third of your plate and stop eating when you start to feel full.

Myth: Gluten-free food is hard to find and expensive

Fact: Potatoes are gluten-free and inexpensive to buy

Myth: Potato skins should be peeled and thrown away

Fact: Potato skins are highly nutritious and packed with dietary fibre – keep the skins on!

Myth: Potatoes are the most Irish of foods and there’s not much to them

Fact: Potatoes have been grown all over the world for centuries as a highly nutritious (and cheap) way to feed large populations

Myth: Potatoes only taste good with butter, cheese or mayonnaise as a topping

Fact: Potatoes work well in many dishes without large quantities of saturated fat such as butter, cheese and mayonnaise. Oil-based sauces such as pesto offer a tasty alternative to butter. Remember, if using butter use good quality choices and small portions.