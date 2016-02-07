52 firms removed from JobBridge readmitted after department error
Investigations of complaints about scheme were ‘not robust enough’
Dozens of companies which were removed from the JobBridge internship programme have been readmitted to the scheme, due to an error by the Department of Social Protection.
The department confirmed it had been forced to readmit 52 companies which had been sanctioned or suspended from using JobBridge due to the fact that its internal procedures for investigating complaints were “not robust enough to necessarily comply with fair procedures”.
The situation emerged after a ...