2040 vision: What to watch for in the national plan

Recent controversies appear to bear out Simon Coveney's early prediction that the most difficult thing in this plan 'will be the politics'

Later today, after a specially-convened Cabinet meeting in Sligo, the contents of the long-awaited National Planning Framework, also known as Ireland 2040, and the 10-year National Development Plan for the country’s infrastructure will be revealed.

The framework has already been delayed, with the draftprompting a surge of submissions, many critical of what they saw as a Dublin-centred bias.

The aim is provide a clear strategy for an expansion of the population by up ...