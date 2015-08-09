20 disability centres facing axe by Hiqa

Watchdog issues written notices to close care homes; Hiqa gives 28 days to under-fire homes to make changes

Twenty residential centres for people with disability are at risk of closure because of poor standards, The Sunday Business Post has learned.

Health watchdog Hiqa has confirmed that the centres have been issued with notices of proposals to cancel or refuse their applications for registration.

Hundreds of people with intellectual disabilities are potentially affected and might ultimately need alternative accommodation. Centres were given a 28 day-deadline in which to make improvements or satisfy ...