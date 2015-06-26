166 IBRC loans charged interest rate of less than 1%
More than 160 Irish Bank Resolution Corporation commercial loan accounts were charged interest rates of less than 1 per cent, according to new data from the Department of Finance.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said that IBRC’s special liquidators confirmed that accounts with rates of less than 1 per cent were mainly related to distressed loans.
The data also shows that 920 accounts at the former Anglo Irish bank were charged rates of between ...