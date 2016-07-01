161 car registrations top 100,000 in first half

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations in the first half of 2016 were up 23 per cent compared with the same period last year. SIMI said 101,338 cars with the 161 registration were recorded in the six-month period.

For the month of June, registration were 12 per cent higher than the same month last year at 1,626.Volkswagen was the leading brand in the first ...