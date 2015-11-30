150 construction jobs in pipeline for Cherrywood new town

Permission is being sought for a major road and parks network at Cherrywood in South Dublin which will create 150 new construction jobs.

A 5.4 km stretch of new roads along with three large parks will include pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths and greenways.

Over 3,000 mature oak and cherry trees will also be planted. The park facilities for the expected 30,000 residents will cover a total of 57 acres at three separate locations ...