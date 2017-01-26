137 words that could trigger Brexit talks

The British government has published the Bill aimed at giving it the power to trigger Article 50 and begin formal negotiations on leaving the EU.

The137-word European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill says only that the prime minster, Theresa May, may notify the UK’s intention to leave the EU under Article 50 of the EU Treaty.

The introduction of legislation was required after the UK’s Supreme Courtruled earlier this week that parliament must give its consent before Article 50 is triggered.