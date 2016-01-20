1,245 jobs in social care, environmental services, data science and cloud computing

Netigate, a leading European provider of cloud-based services for online surveys, today announced the establishment of its international headquarters in Cork.

The move will create 45 new sales, technical support and account management roles.

The announcement is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation.

With 1500 customers in 30 countries, Netigate’s clients range from small organisations to global companies in all industries, including many leading companies around the world such as ...