123ink.ie invests €500,000 in new 3D printing web shop

Dublin-based 123ink.ie has invested €500,000 in a new 3D printing web shop. The Finglas company, which was founded by Frank Walsh in 2006, has 60 staff and is focused on providing print supplies and services.

“We’re the largest supplier of ink toner and office supplies in Ireland. From the day-to -day home printer or in the office, we provide the toner. We supply from top to bottom, original inks from branded manufacturers as well as our own brands of toners,” Dave Doyle, commercial manager at 123ink.ie, told the Business Post.