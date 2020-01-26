Sunday January 26, 2020
Young orchestras get set for weekend blast at NCH

With the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras celebrating its 25th birthday, the cream of Ireland’s young musicians will be in the spotlight on February 8

26th January, 2020
Matthew Gaffney, Naomi Whyte, Stephane Petiet, Jacob Butler and Karl Kirby of the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland at last year’s New Year Gala at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Picture: Mark Stedman

Quite incredibly, there are now 110 active youth orchestras throughout the country, and around this time of year they spring into action with a single specific aim – to perform in the Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras in the NCH Dublin. Altogether about 500 musicians are involved.

Normally, this is routine stuff with a beginning of the year buzz across all involved, but this year the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras is celebrating its 25th birthday and...

