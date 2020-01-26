Young orchestras get set for weekend blast at NCH

Quite incredibly, there are now 110 active youth orchestras throughout the country, and around this time of year they spring into action with a single specific aim – to perform in the Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras in the NCH Dublin. Altogether about 500 musicians are involved.

Normally, this is routine stuff with a beginning of the year buzz across all involved, but this year the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras is celebrating its 25th birthday and...