Vernon Jane: the jazz punks mixing conflict and resolution

Punk has always offered a space for outsiders. Its ethos is defined by inclusivity; a blank slate mentality that embraces the voices of women, queer people and otherwise marginalised groups. For Emily Jane, frontwoman of jazz-punk band Vernon Jane, punk offers a space for healing.

“There aren’t many platforms to be aggressive as a woman,” she says, sitting in a busy city-centre cafe in Dublin alongside bandmate Joe Curtis (lead guitar). “Everybody has aggression. We...