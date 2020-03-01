Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vernon Jane: the jazz punks mixing conflict and resolution

The band are all about opposing forces – and it’s evident in their lyrics, which switch between hostility and vulnerability until the two almost merge

1st March, 2020
Emily Jane, frontwoman of Vernon Jane: “There aren’t many platforms to be aggressive as a woman.” Picture: Imagery By Ro

Punk has always offered a space for outsiders. Its ethos is defined by inclusivity; a blank slate mentality that embraces the voices of women, queer people and otherwise marginalised groups. For Emily Jane, frontwoman of jazz-punk band Vernon Jane, punk offers a space for healing.

“There aren’t many platforms to be aggressive as a woman,” she says, sitting in a busy city-centre cafe in Dublin alongside bandmate Joe Curtis (lead guitar). “Everybody has aggression. We...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pete Best: ‘I didn’t speak to any of the Beatles again’

It’s almost 60 years since he was fired from the Beatles, but the former drummer has long since come to terms with his past

Andrew Lynch | 2 hours ago

Album reviews: Ozzy Osbourne, Therapy?, King Krule

A rock legend is feeling elegiac rather than egotistical; a seminal Northern Irish trio revisit past victories; and a London artist supplies some uneasy listening

Tony Clayton-Lea | 2 hours ago

Classical Notes: Festival jazzes up female composers’ agenda

Finding a Voice will feature a tribute to Mary Lou Williams, one of the greatest pianists in the genre

Dick O'Riordan | 2 hours ago