Van Morrison profile: The singer and the songs

I’m watching it again for the 500th time since I saw it first as a teenager: a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film The Last Waltz. The camera lands on a short, stocky figure in a ridiculous spangled jacket, tank top and bell bottoms, looking like a cross between a showband saxophonist and a Neil Diamond tribute act who got dressed in the dark. The song strikes up, sharp and abrupt, and over the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team