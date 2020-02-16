Apart from his impending deafness, probably the greatest torment of Ludwig van Beethovenas career was his struggle with opera – of which he wrote just one, and that only after persevering with the genre for 15 years.

Fidelio really put him through the musical mangle, not because he had a difficulty music-wise, but because his expectation of himself was not that of a first-timer, but that of one of the greatest-in-waiting. As we know, Beethoven did...