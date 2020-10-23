Tracing U2’s journey from boys to men

You can say what you like about U2 (and we know you will), but they haven’t backed down from a fight since I first saw them as a support act in 1978. From squaring up to the Stranglers’ spitting fans at Dún Laoghaire’s Top Hat to doing the best they could as guests of the Greedy Bastards, a Thin Lizzy/Sex Pistols mashup, at Artane’s Stardust nightclub, U2 have always had the courage of their beliefs....