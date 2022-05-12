Tony Clayton Lea on music: Van’s difficult 43rd album is a disappointing affair

ROCK/SOUL: Van Morrison, What’s It Gonna Take? (Universal)

Not even an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song (Down to Joy, from Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast) will change Van Morrison’s long-established determination to do whatever he damn well wants. And this 43rd studio album won’t convert any agnostics who fail to see his genius staring them back in the face. Conversely, for believers its 15 songs will...