Music

Tony Clayton-Lea on music: Soft Cell give a lesson in old-school electro-pop

The synth-pop duo stick to what they are known and loved for and produce a satisfying record with show-stopping ballads and memorable tunes

Tony Clayton-Lea
1st May, 2022
Marc Almond and Dave Ball: Happiness Not Included is Soft Cell's first album of original songs since 2002

ELECTRO/POP: Soft Cell, Happiness Not Included (BMG)

Since Soft Cell’s Marc Almond and Dave Ball have been in this game for over 40 years on and off, you might have thought contemporary tactics would be applied for their first album of original songs since 2002’s Cruelty Without Beauty. Not a bit of it, as the pair dig deep into what made them so successful and revered in the first place. The outcome...

