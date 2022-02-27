Tony Clayton-Lea on music: Johnny Marr’s new double album encourages experimentation, and for the listener it’s a chance to luxuriate in that
The former Smiths guitarist presents an adventurous sonic palette
POP/ROCK: Johnny Marr, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG)
When you’re as famous a guitar player as Johnny Marr, the primary obstacles to be avoided include presumption and expectation. He has had “a vocabulary of sound” for many years, he says, and regards his new double album as a culmination of its development. Marr isn’t too far wide of the mark – from his viewpoint the length encourages experimentation,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around