Tony Clayton-Lea on music: Avril Lavigne gets back on track with some retrofitted bangers
The Canadian singer is in full punk form with furiously delivered songs
POP/PUNK: Avril Lavigne, Love Sux (DTA/Elektra Records)
Avril Lavigne’s landmark 2002 debut album Let Go made her a poster girl for the female-oriented pop/punk community. Since then the Canadian has sometimes veered towards ballads, but here she is very much back on track with an album of retrofitted bangers. Some are furiously delivered (Break of a Heartache), others are classic noughties fare (All I Wanted featuring Blink-182’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around