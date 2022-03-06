Tony Clayton-Lea on music: Avril Lavigne gets back on track with some retrofitted bangers

POP/PUNK: Avril Lavigne, Love Sux (DTA/Elektra Records)

Avril Lavigne’s landmark 2002 debut album Let Go made her a poster girl for the female-oriented pop/punk community. Since then the Canadian has sometimes veered towards ballads, but here she is very much back on track with an album of retrofitted bangers. Some are furiously delivered (Break of a Heartache), others are classic noughties fare (All I Wanted featuring Blink-182’s...