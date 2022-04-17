Tony Clayton-Lea on albums: Isolation leads to inspiration for Spiritualised
The psychedelic rock band has produced a mix of drenched-in-psychedelia guitars and supreme pop melodies influenced by stars such as Pink Floyd and Phil Spector
PSYCHEDELIC/ROCK: Spiritualised, Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union)
For some, two years of Covid-19 was hell on earth. For others, including Jason Pierce, the linchpin of UK psychedelic rock band Spiritualised, it was an experience that “felt like I’d been in training for my whole life.” Pierce has a fondness for isolation, which perhaps accounts for his music being so untouched by outside contemporary influences. His new album adheres...
