Tony Clayton-Lea on albums: Father John Misty remains his oddly compelling old self

SINGER-SONGWRITER: Father John Misty; Chloë and the Next 20th Century (Bella Union)

Father John Misty (aka Joshua Tillman) is one of contemporary music’s mavericks, a creative gadfly who has worked and collaborated with such diverse acts as Fleet Foxes, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Damien Jurado. On his latest album, Misty/Tillman has reined in his tendency for artistic bravado and delivered a suite of songs that reflect his love...