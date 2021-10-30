The Beatles: Get Back: One more stroll down the long and winding road

Few events in the famously febrile world of Beatles fandom have caused quite so much excitement of late as the recent release of excerpts from Peter Jackson’s impending documentary on the Fab Four, Get Back (Disney+, from November 25). Here at last, after decades languishing in the cavernous and vigilantly guarded Beatles archives, are six hours (six!) of the footage originally shot in 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the poorly received (and subsequently little-seen) movie...