Taste Maker: Musician and author, Mike Hanrahan on his mother’s bacon and cabbage, a memorable night out at Italia 90 and why Monday is the best day
The singer-songwriter has trained and worked as a teacher at Ballymaloe Cookery School
Mike Hanrahan first came to national attention as a member of revered group Stockton’s Wing, but in recent years the musician has also become well known for his love of food and cookery. In his 2019 book Beautiful Affair, Hanrahan chronicles his music career and his decision to change course and train and work as a teacher at Ballymaloe Cookery School, spending ten years in kitchens before returning to music. His new single, recorded with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Arts representative association to call for licensing
The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland seeks increased regulation of the sector
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea