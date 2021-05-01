St Vincent interview: ‘I think I’m really lucky in that my work has always saved me’
From dodging the paparazzi to caring for an errant parent, the cult singer/songwriter, whose new album Daddy’s Home is out soon, has had an eventful time of things in the last few years
Annie Clark, aka St Vincent, is describing the feeling of being chased by paparazzi.
“It was like James Bond-style, trying to escape them. It really was like that,” she recalls. “I remember thinking: ‘This is so bizarre’. I never expected myself to be an object of that kind of tabloid fascination. When you zoomed out, it was such a strange kind of machinery. A really strange ecosystem.”
I tell...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Classical Notes: Our French connection brings rich rewards for talented Irish musicians
Percussionist Caitriona Frost is the winner of the Music Performance Residency 2021-22 in the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris
Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist
The bodhrán player with the traditional quintet from Antrim picks the tunes that have inspired him
Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland
The Welsh singer in gospel/R&B mode; a seventh album from the Irish singer/songwriter and an electronic/jazz release from 1986 are this week’s picks
Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar
Folk songs by way of North Carolina and Limerick, a new album from the Liberties singer/songwriter and an electronic/pop trio’s third record are all reviewed this week