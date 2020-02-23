Sunday February 23, 2020
Sonic youth: Ireland’s classical music kids are alright

Following the Festival of Youth Orchestras, which took place earlier this month in the National Concert Hall, Sarah Taaffe-Maguire met up with some of the teenage leading lights of the future of classical music – and yes, they rehearsed straight through the midterm break

23rd February, 2020
Anna Jansson, 16, is looking to Europe to continue her musical studies. Picture: Cathal Noonan

We might not have the classical music history of our European neighbours, nor the resources and population that makes America classically accomplished, but Ireland is punching above its weight in its production of classical music talent.

Nowhere was that more evident than at the Festival of Youth Orchestras, organised by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) earlier this month. For the 25th year running, young people from Ireland’s youth orchestras, of which there are...

