Sonic youth: Ireland’s classical music kids are alright

We might not have the classical music history of our European neighbours, nor the resources and population that makes America classically accomplished, but Ireland is punching above its weight in its production of classical music talent.
Nowhere was that more evident than at the Festival of Youth Orchestras, organised by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) earlier this month. For the 25th year running, young people from Ireland’s youth orchestras, of which there are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team