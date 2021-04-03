Solitary confinement: the pain of living alone in lockdown

“Maybe everybody in the whole damn world is scared of each other.” When John Steinbeck wrote this line, in his 1937 novel Of Mice and Men, he was writing about another global tragedy: the Great Depression, which financially and socially devastated the United States, followed by the rest of the world, in the 1930s.

The conditions his characters were subjected to – the vast expanse of economic hardship and the isolation it begets –...