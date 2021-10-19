Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Social distancing ‘not financially viable’ for nightclubs

Steve Manning, who worked with the Department of Arts and Culture to organise a pilot nightclub event in Button Factory, said that the proposal to advise social distancing and mask wearing in nightclubs could lead to event cancellations

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
19th October, 2021
Social distancing ‘not financially viable’ for nightclubs
Hidden Agenda and District 8 worked with Catherine Martin, Minister for the Arts, on a pilot nightclub event held in September. Picture: Rolling News

A Dublin promoter that helped organise a pilot nightclub event held in September said it was “not financially viable” for nightclubs to implement social distancing.

Steve Manning, owner of The Big Romance on Parnell Street and promoter with Hidden Agenda, the events company, told the Business Post that any reduction in capacity or the implementation of curfews or social distancing measures could lead to planned events having to be cancelled.

Manning...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pressure Machine, The Killers’ seventh studio album, is a marked cut above previous releases.

Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 2 months ago
Julia Doyle, soprano, will feature in Handel’s opera Acis and Galatea from St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle on Friday as part of Dublin HandelFest. Picture: Louise O’Dwyer

Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 months ago
Paddy Casey is putting out a double album, despite the belief that albums have ‘gone the way of the dodo’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’

Music Andrea Cleary 2 months ago
Rosetta Cucchi has amassed an agenda of more than 50 separate events, many of them with live audiences that adhere to the social restrictions of the day.

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1