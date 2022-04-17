Singer Carol Keogh: ‘There are a few little pockets in the world where there is still a real connection with our wild roots. I think we get a bit sick when we’re disconnected from that’

Carol Keogh has had a rich history in the Irish music scene, lending her stunning voice to bands including the Plague Monkeys, the Tyco Brahe, the Natural History Museum and Autamata. Now a move to rural Wexford has resulted in perhaps the Dubliner’s best work yet.

Recorded under her new moniker The Wicc, The Wolf Chronicles Part I is inspired by the dark folklore of Ireland’s pagan past. It’s a concept album of...