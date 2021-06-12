Sinéad O’Connor: a woman of substance

Back when I was 19 years old, I scored a ticket, most unexpectedly, to an event that was then the starriest gig on the Irish music industry calendar: the Hot Press Awards in Belfast. Reporting on behalf of the student paper at University College Cork, I turned up at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, desperately excited to be there, convinced I was about to be in the presence of stardom.

Imagine my surprise, then, to discover...