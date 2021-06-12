Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Sinéad O’Connor: a woman of substance

The singer’s new autobiography is a reminder of what a vital voice she has been during her three and a half decades in the public eye

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
12th June, 2021
Sinéad O’Connor: a woman of substance
Sinead O’Connor pictured in 1989: her new memoir is a fascinating read. Picture: Kevin Cummins/Getty Images

Back when I was 19 years old, I scored a ticket, most unexpectedly, to an event that was then the starriest gig on the Irish music industry calendar: the Hot Press Awards in Belfast. Reporting on behalf of the student paper at University College Cork, I turned up at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, desperately excited to be there, convinced I was about to be in the presence of stardom.

Imagine my surprise, then, to discover...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Andy Killian and siblings Abbey and Arann Blake make up Pretty Happy

Rhythm Nation: Pretty Happy

Music Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
Crowded House’s pop music dynamic here is as perfect as it is rapturous on their first album in ten years

Album reviews: Crowded House, Wolf Alice, Black Pumas

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 6 days ago
Elizabeth Hilliard appearing at Kilmainham Gaol. The soprano will perform as part of the Dublin International Chamber Music Festival. Picture: Mark Stedman

Classical Notes: Our oldest chamber festival gets a new name

Music Dick O'Riordan 6 days ago
Noel Gallagher is still feuding with his brother Liam, but the pair founded another company this year, so an Oasis reunion may not be out of the question

Profile: Noel Gallagher on a high flying decade

Music Eamon Sweeney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1