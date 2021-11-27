Simon Le Bon interviewed: ‘I’m not sure I want to talk about a normal life, because we are Duran Duran’ The 1980s band who made glamour the new punk certainly embraced the trappings of fame, but as frontman Simon Le Bon makes clear, they are in it for the music. Here, he holds forth on self-belief, band loyalty, their new album Future Past and why Elton John’s voice is to die for

27th November, 2021