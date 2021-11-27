Simon Le Bon interviewed: ‘I’m not sure I want to talk about a normal life, because we are Duran Duran’
The 1980s band who made glamour the new punk certainly embraced the trappings of fame, but as frontman Simon Le Bon makes clear, they are in it for the music. Here, he holds forth on self-belief, band loyalty, their new album Future Past and why Elton John’s voice is to die for
Earlier this year, in the summer, Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran found himself at an exclusive restaurant in Formentera, a beautiful island close to Ibiza, when a young man approached him, a harmonica strapped to him, a guitar in one hand, a pleading look in his eyes. Would Le Bon like to sing the classic Duran Duran hit Hungry like the Wolf with him to patrons on the terrace outside?
“I’m on holiday,” Le...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around