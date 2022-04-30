Sigrid interview: ‘You just get on the train because you don’t know how long the journey is going to last’

“I love Ireland – you know how much I do, right? And Dingle? God, I love that town!”

Sitting at a desk in the London office of Island Records, speaking perfectly enunciated English in an accent that is half-Scandinavian and half-American, but which veers towards the latter in her phrasing (“super-happy”, “super-quick”), Norway’s Sigrid is extolling the virtues of the Irish town she loves so well while fidgeting with a coffee cup and...