Sibling revelry: an interview with Disclosure

September, 2015: Rolling Stone magazine hails Disclosure as the “great house ambassadors” of the 21st century. Five years on, Howard Lawrence – one half of the acclaimed English dance outfit, alongside his brother Guy – is confronted with this declaration by the Business Post.

“I didn’t know that they’d called us that,” he laughs. “We’re not that, I’ll tell you right now. There are people who know a lot more about house...