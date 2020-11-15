Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sam Smith: ‘I’m a human being. And I am not very smart sometimes. I make mistakes’

Sam Smith’s rise to fame and fortune was meteoric, marred only by a memorable gaffe at the 2016 Academy Awards – a moment that the singer now sees as a huge turning point and learning experience

15th November, 2020
Sam Smith: ‘Showing your humanity as an artist or public figure is the most important thing’

Sam Smith doesn’t like to put restrictions on Sam Smith. That’s true whether we’re talking about music – still just 28, the singer is already one of the most successful artists in the world, having won multiple Grammy awards, and an Oscar for the song Writing’s On The Wall for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

It’s true whether we’re talking about gender – Smith is very nice about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: JyellowL, Prester John, AC/DC

An Irish rapper making his debut, an ad-hoc collective with an eclectic musical palette and Australia’s hard-rock veterans are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Classical Notes: RIAM’s Sandford prize recalls an inspirational singer

The Irene Sandford Award for Singers is a fitting tribute to a vocalist who was taken too soon

Dick O'Riordan | 3 hours ago

Rhythm Nation: Niamh Regan selects the tunes

The Galway singer-songwriter picks ten tracks that have shaped her life and career

Andrew Lynch | 3 hours ago