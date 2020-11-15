Sam Smith: ‘I’m a human being. And I am not very smart sometimes. I make mistakes’

Sam Smith doesn’t like to put restrictions on Sam Smith. That’s true whether we’re talking about music – still just 28, the singer is already one of the most successful artists in the world, having won multiple Grammy awards, and an Oscar for the song Writing’s On The Wall for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.
It’s true whether we’re talking about gender – Smith is very nice about...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team