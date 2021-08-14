Rock of ages: why Slane’s legacy is built to last
Forty years ago this month, the first ever concert was held at Slane Castle in Co Meath, the brainchild of Lord Henry Mount Charles. Now, with the running of the estate handed over to his son Alex, father and son reflect on their eclectic plans for the future
In a high-ceilinged room inside Slane Castle, one glance around its walls tells you all you need to know about how important family is to its owners: portraits and pictures of varying vintage cast a cool eye over the room, not least two of its inhabitants – Alex Conyngham and his father, Henry. If titles mean anything to you, then Alex is Earl of Mount Charles, and his father is Lord Mount Charles, but there’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around
Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing
Director Rosetta Cucchi is determined to make a splash with a programme of more than 50 separate events this October
Rhythm Nation: Roisin Dwyer selects the playlist
The radio presenter and longtime music industry veteran picks the ten tracks that mean the most to her
On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s new album tackles the pressures of being so firmly in the public eye since she was 14, but it also shows that her love of music-making has in no way diminished