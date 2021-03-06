Rising with the tide: Slaney interviewed

Slaney Power has spent her whole life surrounded by music and musicians. Her father, the drummer Niall Power, has appeared in all corners of the Irish music scene, from Bob Geldof’s band to Westlife, while her mother, Shelly Power, is also a singer-songwriter.

At 24, the rapidly rising singer and actress -- who goes simply by the name Slaney on her records --- credits both her parents with giving her an early entry...